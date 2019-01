North Korea's top negotiator with the United States Kim Yong-chol, leaves for Washington from Beijing, China, 17 January 2019. Kim is expected to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for talks on arranging a second North Korea-US summit. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A combined file photo shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Kim Yong-chol (R), vice chairman of the central commmittee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party. According EPA-EFE/YONHAP/FILE SOUTH KOREA OUT

The former North Korean military intelligence chief arrived in Washington on Thursday to meet the United States Secretary of State and possibly the US president, South Korean agency Yonhap reported Friday.

Kim Yong-chol flew to the US capital from Beijing for a meeting with Mike Pompeo on Friday aimed at finalizing a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.