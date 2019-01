Kim Yong-chol, a senior North Korean official who leads negotiations with the United States, Jun 04 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A senior North Korean official made a stop in Beijing on Thursday while on his way to Washington, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Yonhap reported Kim Yong-chol is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump to discuss plans for a fresh North Korea-US summit.