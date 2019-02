Kim Chang Son, a senior official of North Korea's State Affairs Commission, leaves in a car with other members of an advanced delegation from the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A high-ranking negotiator of the North Korean regime has traveled to Hanoi on Saturday, less than two weeks before the upcoming summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the President of the United States Donald Trump.

Kim Chang-son, considered the de-facto head of Kim's cabinet, landed at the Hanoi airport around 11 am on a flight from China's Guangzhou, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.