North Korean officials on Monday resumed their work at an inter-Korean liaison office, two days after Pyongyang pulled back its staff, South Korean government said.

North Korea had withdrawn from the liaison office near the border with South Korea on Friday, weeks after the failed summit in Hanoi between the leader of the North and the president of the United States.