North Korean art performers arrive at the inter-Korea transit office to leave for North Korea, in Paju, near the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

Buses (C) carrying North Korean art performers pass a military checkpoint as they leave for North Korea at the inter-Korea transit office in Paju, near the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

Hyon Song Wol (C), a leader of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the inter-Korea transit office to leave for North Korea, in Paju, near the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

Hyon Song Wol (L), a leader of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the inter-Korea transit office to leave for North Korea, in Paju, near the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

Members of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra leave the Grand Walkerhill hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The North Korean orchestra group Samjiyon Monday departed from South Korea after two historic concerts there as part of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The orchestra, comprising 140 members and set up especially to perform in the South, crossed the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas by land at around 11.30 am, Yonhap News agency reported.