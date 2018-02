South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with US Vice President Mike Pence (L) during their talks at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA/YONHAP

US Vice President Mike Pence (C) and his wife, Karen Pence (3-L), meet with a group of North Korean defectors at the Navy's 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL

US Vice President Mike Pence (C), alongside his wife Karen Pence (C-L) and General Vincent Brooks (R, front), commander of United States Forces Korea, tour an exhibition hall at the Navy's 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL

The vice-president of the United States said on Friday that the military parade held by North Korea ahead of the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics was a threat to the world and the latest in a series of provocations.

Mike Pence made the comments during the second day of his visit to South Korea, where he is set to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics and meet the South Korean President Moon Jae-in.