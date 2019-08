A general view over the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A North Korean soldier crossed the inter-Korean border and said he wanted to defect to the neighboring country, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported Thursday.

Around 11.38pm local time on Wednesday, South Korean thermal observation devices detected a man moving along the Imjin River after crossing the military demarcation line in the central Demilitarized Zone.