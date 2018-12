South Korean soldiers walk over the tracks of the Gyeongui railway, blocked by a barbed wire fence, inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas at the western section of the inter-Korean border in Paju, South Korea, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A general view over the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Jul 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea on Saturday across the eastern part of the militarized border separating the two countries, according to the South Korean army.

The soldier crossed the border at 7.56 am local time, making it the first defection since the two Koreas - technically still at war - began to reduce the military presence along the border as a part of an ongoing process of rapprochement at the beginning of the year.