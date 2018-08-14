A North Korean soldier passes in front of a monument bearing the handwriting of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung at the truce village of Panmunjom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), 13 August 2018. South and North Korea agreed on the day to hold a summit meeting between their leaders in Pyongyang in September. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean soldiers stand guard during the high-level meeting near the northern side truce village of Panmunjeom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), 13 August 2018. South and North Korea agreed on the day to hold a summit meeting between their leaders in Pyongyang in September. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL/HONG GEUM-PYO / POOL

North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunification chairman Ri Son-gwon talks to the media at the northern side truce village of Panmunjeom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), 13 August 2018. South and North Korea agreed on the day to hold a summit meeting between their leaders in Pyongyang in September. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL/HONG GEUM-PYO / POOL

South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (2-R) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunificatio chairman Ri Son-gwon (2-L) after their high-level talks at the northern side truce village of Panmunjeom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), 13 August 2018. South and North Korea agreed on the day to hold a summit meeting between their leaders in Pyongyang in September. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL/HONG GEUM-PYO / POOL

North Korean state news agency KCNA on Tuesday reported that Pyongyang has reached an agreement with Seoul to hold the third inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital in September.

The agreement was reached on Monday at a high-level meeting in Panmunjom, on the border between the two Korea's, led by the South Korean Unification Minister, Cho Myoung-gyon, and the chairman of the North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification, Ri Son-gwon, in which both sides "sincerely" addressed issues of common interest, KCNA said.