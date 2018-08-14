North Korean state news agency KCNA on Tuesday reported that Pyongyang has reached an agreement with Seoul to hold the third inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital in September.
The agreement was reached on Monday at a high-level meeting in Panmunjom, on the border between the two Korea's, led by the South Korean Unification Minister, Cho Myoung-gyon, and the chairman of the North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification, Ri Son-gwon, in which both sides "sincerely" addressed issues of common interest, KCNA said.