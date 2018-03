A combo picture shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jan. 10, 2016, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 19, 2017 (images reissued Sep 22, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA / JUSTIN LANE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Margot Wallstrom, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, delivers a speech at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

The foreign minister of North Korea will arrive in Stockholm on Thursday for a meeting with his Swedish counterpart, Sweden's government said in a statement.

Ri Yong-Ho and Margot Wallstrom will discuss "Sweden's consular responsibilities as a protecting power for the United States, Canada and Australia" and "the security situation on the Korean Peninsula," which is a key issue on the United Nations Security Council agenda, of which Sweden is a non-permanent member.