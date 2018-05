Vehicles carrying a US negotiation team across a bridge in the South Korean town of Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, May 30, 2018, en-route to the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Delegates from North Korea and the United States are set to continue meetings on Wednesday to finalize the agenda of a June summit in Singapore between the leaders of the two countries to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The delegations had first met on the north side of the inter-Korean border on Sunday, and although the meetings were expected to end by Tuesday, a spokesperson for the US embassy in Seoul told EFE there were plans for "additional meetings this week."