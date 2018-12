South Korean marines return to their barracks after participating in the Ssangyong Exercise as part of the annual Foal Eagle combine field training in Pohang, South Korea, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean marines participate in the Ssangyong Exercise as part of the annual Foal Eagle combined field training in Pohang, South Korea, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The United States and South Korea must end all joint military exercises, a North Korean propaganda outlet said on Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Washington is reducing the size of its Foal Eagle exercise held with Seoul in the spring to avoid harming diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Wednesday.