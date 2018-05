A general view of the South Korean fence line seen from the Dora Observatory in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), near Paju, South Korea, Feb 21, 2017 (issued Mar 9, 2017). EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A file photograph dated Mar 28, 2010, shows, South Korean marines stand guard on the northernmost coastline of the Demilitarized Zone separating North Korea from South Korea at the Jangchon port on Baengnyeong Island in Incheon-city, South Korea. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Two North Koreans have defected to South Korea, the first people to do so since a historic summit between the leaders of the two countries in April, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday citing a government source.

The South Korean military spotted the two in a boat near Baengnyeong Island to the west of the Korean peninsula, close to the maritime border in the Yellow Sea.