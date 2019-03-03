Stevo Pendarovski, the country's coordinator for the NATO accession, greets the delegates after his promotion as candidate for President in an upcoming election on a party convention in Skopje, North Macedonia, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The Prime Minister and leader of ruling Social Democrats Zoran Zaev (R) talks with the country's coordinator for NATO accession, Stevo Pendarovski (L), the designated presidential candidate in an upcoming election, during a party convention in Skopje, North Macedonia, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Social Democrats, Zoran Zaev (R), joins Stevo Pendarovski (L), the country's coordinator for the NATO accession, after announcing him as presidential candidate in an upcoming election on a party convention in Skopje, North Macedonia, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

North Macedonia's Social Democratic Union party, the leading formation in the country's coalition government, on Sunday nominated the newly-renamed country's NATO negotiator as its candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

SDSM party members at a conference in the capital Skopje overwhelmingly lent their support to the 55-year-old Stevo Pendarovski, who secured 712 of the 783 possible votes for the Apr. 21 ballot. It came just weeks after the Balkan nation changed its name to North Macedonia to end a decades-old naming dispute with its southern neighbor, Greece.