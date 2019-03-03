North Macedonia's Social Democratic Union party, the leading formation in the country's coalition government, on Sunday nominated the newly-renamed country's NATO negotiator as its candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.
SDSM party members at a conference in the capital Skopje overwhelmingly lent their support to the 55-year-old Stevo Pendarovski, who secured 712 of the 783 possible votes for the Apr. 21 ballot. It came just weeks after the Balkan nation changed its name to North Macedonia to end a decades-old naming dispute with its southern neighbor, Greece.