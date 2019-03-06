Workers with the new country name on the sign board, at the border crossing Bogorodica between North Macedonia and Greece on 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Some 136 state institutions and public-owned companies in the Republic of North Macedonia would from Wednesday begin the process of changing their names in compliance with an agreement penned with neighboring Greece to end a decades-long dispute over the country's official name, the government has said.

The institutions and companies concerned must, in the space of one week, change all official logos, stamps, and memorandums to reflect the name of the country that was formerly known as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia but has now become the Republic of North Macedonia.