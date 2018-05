A South Korean protester holds a banner reading 'Stop! Max Thunder Air Exercises' near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) sees off North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as Kim returns to the North from the Peace House on the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

Baik Tae-hyun, the unification ministry spokesman, delivers a statement on North Korea suspending high-level dialogue that had been scheduled for the same day in Seoul, South Korea, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) meets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) and White House National Security Advisor John Bolton in Washington D.C., USA, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and US President Donald J. Trump shake hands during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean president on Wednesday told the United States that talks between the two Koreas could resume after a joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington ends on Friday.

Moon Jae-in, who is in Washington on a visit, said he expected the various obstacles to dialogue to be removed after May 25, according to a press statement by presidential spokesperson Yoon Young-chan.