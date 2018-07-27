The White House announced Thursday that Pyongyang has handed over the remains of an unspecified number of United States soldiers who died during the Korean War (1950-53) as part of an agreement between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un during the Jul. 12 Singapore Summit.
"Today, (Kim) is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the president to return our fallen American service members. We are encouraged by North Korea's actions and the momentum for positive change," the White House said in a statement.