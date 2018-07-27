US Army soldiers salute as vehicles carry remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arrived from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ahn Young-joon / POOL POOL PHOTO

A UN honor guard salutes after delivering small boxes containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ahn Young-joon / POOL POOL PHOTO

UN honor guards carry small boxes containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ahn Young-joon / POOL POOL PHOTO

The White House announced Thursday that Pyongyang has handed over the remains of an unspecified number of United States soldiers who died during the Korean War (1950-53) as part of an agreement between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un during the Jul. 12 Singapore Summit.

"Today, (Kim) is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the president to return our fallen American service members. We are encouraged by North Korea's actions and the momentum for positive change," the White House said in a statement.