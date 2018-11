South Korean soldiers stand guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

Resumption of joint military drills between South Korea and the United States violated an agreement to end hostilities on the Korean Peninsula, the North Korean media claimed Thursday.

An editorial published in Uriminzokkiri called the drills a "grave violation of the agreement between the militaries of the North and the South that promised to completely halt hostilities toward each other," reported South Korean news agency Yonhap.