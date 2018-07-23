South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) sees off North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as Kim returns to the North from the Peace House on the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

North Korea's state media on Monday urged South Korea to expedite efforts to sign a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War as agreed during a bilateral summit in April between the two countries, which have been technically at war for over six decades now.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had signed the Panmunjom declaration after the historic summit on Apr. 27, agreeing to work on denuclearization of the peninsula and develop an agreement to replace the multilateral Korean Armistice Agreement - which includes the United States - in effect since the war ended in 1953.