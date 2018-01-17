An inter-Korean joint cheering squad roots while waving the Korean Peninsula flag symbolizing a unified Korea during an inter-Korean match at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship Division II Group A at Gangneung Hockey Center in Gangneung, 237 km east of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Bitter crossborder enemies North and South Korea on Wednesday said both countries would march under a single flag during the opening ceremony of the upcoming Winter Olympics amid talks aimed at reducing tensions between the two nations still technically engaged in internecine war.

The two Koreas are also set to field a joint women's ice hockey team to participate in the Games, which are to take place from Feb. 9-25 in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang, located just a relatively-small distance away from the demilitarized zone that has separated the countries since 1953, when hostilities between them ended albeit without a peace accord.