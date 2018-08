South Koreans arrive at the Inter-Korean Transit Office during a trip to North Korea, for a reunion event for families separated by the Korean War, in Goseung, Gangwon-do, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Busses carrying South Koreans pass a military checkpoint as they travel to North Korea for a reunion event for families separated by the Korean War, in Goseung, Gangwon-do, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean participants arrive at an immigration office on the east coast to cross into North Korea for a reunion event for families separated by the Korean War, near Mount Kumgang, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP/POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North and South Korea are set to reunite members of families separated during the Korean War on Monday in the first meeting of its kind in three years.

A group of 89 South Koreans crossed the border to a hotel near Mount Kumgang, on the southeastern coast of North Korea, to be reunited with family members after seven decades, according to South Korea's Ministry of Unification.