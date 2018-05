South Korean soldiers take down a propaganda loudspeaker on the border with North Korea in Paju, South Korea, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

North and South Korea on Tuesday began dismantling propaganda speakers along the border, as part of an agreement between the leaders of two countries during a historical summit last week.

South Korean forces started taking down loudspeakers it had installed in the border city of Paju to wage psychological warfare on the North, according to the South's Defense Ministry on Tuesday.