South Korean veterans salute during a ceremony to mark the 68th Anniversary of the Korean War at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) pays silent tribute at the National Cemetery during a ceremony held to mark the 68th anniversary of the Korean War, in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean veterans wave flags during a ceremony to mark the 68th Anniversary of the Korean War at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

North and South Korea on Monday marked the 68th anniversary of the start of the Korean War with a call to work towards peace.

"I believe peace and prosperity are the best reward to those from the country and other nations who fought in the war," said South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon at a public event to commemorate the occasion.