South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (C), Choe Hwi (3-R), chairman of North Korean National Sports Guidance Committee and Ri Son-kwon (4-L), chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country view an inter-Korean women's basketball match between players of Team Peace and Team Prosperity at Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL

North Korean residents cheer during an inter-Korean women's basketball match between players of Team Peace and Team Prosperity at Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL

South Korean and North Korean players of Team Prosperity enter to compete in an inter-Korean women's basketball match at Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL

The national basketball teams from North and South Korea played several friendly matches in Pyongyang on Wednesday for the first time in 15 years, as part of a sports exchange program to strengthen the ongoing rapprochement between the two countries.

The first of these games took place at the 12,000-seat Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in front of a large South Korean government delegation and several top officials of the North Korean regime, according to South Korea media covering the event.