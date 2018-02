The South Korean delegation led by Lee Joo-tae (C), director-general for the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation in the Ministry of Unification South Korea, leave for North Korea at the immigration office in Goseong, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

North and South Korea began a working-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the North's participation in the Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang in South Korea, which kick off on Mar. 9.

The meeting was held inside the Tongilgak administrative building on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two countries, Seoul's unification ministry said in a statement.