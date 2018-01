A North Korean soldier takes a photo of a South Korean soldier on guard just behind the military demarcation line that traverses the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, Jun. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North and South Korea have agreed on the composition of the delegations which will participate in the first high-level meeting between the two countries in more than two years.

Pyongyang informed Seoul of its five-member delegation on Sunday, which will be led by Ri Son-gwon, head of his country's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea (CPRK), according to South Korea's unification ministry.