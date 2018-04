South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunificatio chairman Ri Son-gwon (R) during their meeting at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the border in the truce village of Panmunjom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korea's Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan during a performance of the South Korea's art troupe at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA POOL

The two Koreas on Thursday held a closed door meeting at the border to establish protocols and security measures during the summit between the leaders of the two countries on April 27.

A spokesperson of South Korea's presidential office told EFE that the two countries agreed not to make public the details of the meeting as yet, and added that the four-hour long meeting was "serious and exhaustive."