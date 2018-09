South Korea's advance team departs the for border town of Kaesong from Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North and South Korea on Friday inaugurated a joint liaison office on the northern side of their shared border as an all-hours channel of communication, Seoul's unification ministry said.

"From today, South and North Korea can have direct consultations 24 hours a day and 365 days a year over issues relating to advances in inter-Korean relations, peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula," said South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, local news agency Yonhap reported.