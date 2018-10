A handout photo made available by the South Korean Defense Ministry shows the first session of a trilateral consultation body between South and North Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) opens at the truce village of Panmunjom, Oct. 16, 2018, to discuss ways to disarm the Joint Security Area (JSA). EPA-EFE/FILE/DEFENSE MINISTRY HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korean soldiers standing guard at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018.

The two Koreas are about to wrap up demining operations along a part of the border, following an agreement between the two countries last month.

South Korean troops have finished the demining process on their side of the border, while the North Koreans are expected to conclude theirs by Saturday, a source from the South Korean government had told Yonhap news agency on Friday.