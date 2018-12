A handout photo made available by the South Korean Ministry of National Defense shows South Korean army colonel Yoon Myung-sik (L) talking with his North Korean counterpart Ri Jong-soo (R) during a mutual on-site verification of the withdrawal of guard posts along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in northern Gangwon-do, North Korea, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE/HANDOUT

Soldiers from North and South Korea on Wednesday participated in a joint verification of the withdrawal of guard posts from the Demilitarized Zone, as the neighbors continued with efforts to reduce bilateral tensions and foster improved ties.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense told reporters that inspectors from the North had completed the demolitions on the southern side of the DMZ and returned home shortly before 5pm, Yonhap news agency reported.