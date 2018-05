South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL

North and South Korea were preparing Monday for an upcoming high-level meeting to further their recent diplomatic detente after the leaders of both countries met over the weekend.

Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un held a surprise second meeting in a less than a month at the inter-Korean border on Saturday.