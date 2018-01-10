South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (C), speaks to reporters after meeting with North Korea's chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (not pictured) in the truce village of Panminjom, in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA POOL

South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) exchanges a document with North Korea's chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (R) after their meeting in the truce village of Panminjom, in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North and South Korea are expected to resume military talks with the reactivation of a communication channel that has been lying defunct for almost two years as ties between the two countries had worsened following repeated weapons tests by Pyongyang.

The armies of the two countries exchanged test messages on Wednesday after Pyongyang had committed itself to reactivate the line of communication following a historic, high-level meeting on Tuesday between the two countries for the first time in almost two years, a spokesperson for Seoul's Defense ministry confirmed to EFE.