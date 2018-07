(FILE) An undated file picture released by the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling North Korean Workers Party, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un saluting to military servicemen on a Navy ship, somewhere in North Korean waters, after inspecting a military landing drill participated by the People's Army's ground, naval, air and anti-air forces. EPA-EFE/RODONG SINMUN SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) High-speed boats from the Korea Coast Guard and Navy surround vessels simulating foreign boats illegally fishing in South Korean waters during an exercise in the West Sea, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2016. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The two Koreas on Sunday resumed the use of communication lines between their navy ships, as part of agreements to facilitate the thaw in ties and denuclearization of the peninsula, the South Korean defense ministry said.

This is the first time in 10 years that military fleets of the two countries will be able to communicate by radio to avoid tensions and confrontations at sea.