South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) as they walk to meeting room in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

The two Koreas on Wednesday signed a historic military agreement to reduce tension along the border on the sidelines of the third summit between the leader of the two countries.

South Korea's Defense Minister Song Young-moo and his North Korean counterpart No Kwang-chol signed the agreement within the framework of the ongoing summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.