Maj. Gen. Kim Do-gyun (C), head of a South Korean delegation, speaks to reporters as leaves the South-North Dialogue Secretariat building in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2018, for the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone to hold general-grade military talks with a North Korean delegation over the enforcement of last month's agreement aimed at reducing tensions and preventing accidental clashes. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Ministry of National Defense shows South Korea's chief delegate Major Gen. Kim Do-gyun (R) shaking hands with his North Korean counterpart An Ik-san (L) prior their general grade inter-Korean military meeting at the Tongilgak on the northern side of the border truce village Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone, North Korea, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Ministry of National Defense shows South Korea's chief delegate Major Gen. Kim Do-gyun (L) shaking hands with his North Korean counterpart An Ik-san (R) prior their general grade inter-Korean military meeting at the Tongilgak on the northern side of the border truce village Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone, North Korea, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Ministry of National Defense shows South Korea's chief delegate Major Gen. Kim Do-gyun (R) speaking with his North Korean counterpart An Ik-san (L) during their general grade inter-Korean military meeting at the Tongilgak on the northern side of the border truce village Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone, North Korea, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North and South Korea agreed on Friday to withdraw 11 border guard posts as part of a bilateral military agreement between the two countries, the South Korean defense ministry said.

The decision was adopted at a meeting in the Joint Security Area in the heart of the militarized border between the countries, which have been technically at war for over six decades as the Korean War in the 1950s had ended with an armistice and not a peace agreement.