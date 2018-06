North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) hugs with South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) after signing a document at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS/POOL

North Korea and South Korea are to hold meetings this week on bilateral economic projects such as border transport and the reforestation of the North, following agreements reached during their April summit.

The two countries, technically still at war, will meet Tuesday at the border to discuss the possible modernization and linking of their railway lines, a spokesperson from the unification ministry in Seoul confirmed to EFE Monday.