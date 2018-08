South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (L) shakes hands with Ri Son-gwon, chairman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, after signing a joint press statement at the end of high-level Inter-Korean talks at the truce village of Panmunjom, in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Jun. 01, 2018, in a follow-up to the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP/POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

North and South Korea would be holding a senior level meeting next week to discuss preparations for another summit between leaders of the two countries, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Unification at Seoul told EFE.

The meeting, scheduled for Aug. 13, would be held in Tongilgak or the Unification Pavilion, situated in the northern part of the Joint Security Area, the only part in the border where soldiers from the two nations stand face to face.