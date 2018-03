A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) welcoming members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in during a meeting with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (not seen) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KHAM / POOL

South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong (C) finishes making a statement regarding his Mar. 07 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, beside National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (L) and Republic of Korea's Ambassador to the United States, Cho Yoon-je (R), at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The two Koreas will hold a high-level meeting on March 29 to discuss a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un end of April, Seoul announced Saturday.

The North has agreed to the meeting to be held at the militarized border between the two countries to prepare for the summit, the unification ministry in Seoul said.