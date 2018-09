This undated file photo released by Yonhap shows the site of the Manwoldae Palace in the ancient North Korean city of Kaesong, the capital of the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392). EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP KOREA OUT

North and South Korea will resume a joint archaeological excavation of the ruins of a 10th-century palace in the North, the South Korean Cultural Heritage Administration said in a statement on Tuesday.

A new phase of the excavations to uncover the remains of Manwoldae Palace in the North Korean city of Kaesong is set to be carried out between Sep. 27 and Dec. 27.