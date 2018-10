South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (3-R) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunificatio chairman Ri Son-gwon (3-L) prior their high-level talks at the southern side peace house of Panmunjeom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL / POOL

North and South Korea agreed on Monday to begin work by early December to modernize and eventually connect their railways and roads, as decided in the inter-Korean summit in September.

The two countries, which are still technically at war, will mark the start of work with a ceremony, according to a joint press release issued after a high-level meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom, local agency Yonhap reported.