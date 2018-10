Park Chong-ho (C), deputy minister of the Korea Forest Service, answers questions at the Inter-Korean Dialog Office in Seoul, South Korea, 22 October 2018. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea, South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) - led by the United States - agreed Monday to to pull back weapons and guard posts from the Joint Security Area (JSA), the only part of the border where troops from the three sides stand face to face.

The agreement, reached during a trilateral meet Monday in the JSA, was based on a military agreement signed in September by North Korea and South Korea, which are technically still at war, in Pyongyang.