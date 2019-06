A nature trail along the militarized DMZ border between North and South Korea in Goseong, South Korea, June 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Andrés Sánchez Braun

The de-escalation of tension between North and South Korea has allowed hiking trails to open along the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which divides the nations, however, some doubt has risen over whether these will continue to flourish following a resurgence of friction.

The silhouette of a falcon hovers over the Daehang meadows, which sits opposite a beautiful coastline.