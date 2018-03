A handout photo made available by the South Korean Unification Ministry shows the South Korean working-level chief delegate Yun Sang (2-R) talking with North Korean delegation head Hyon Song-wol (3-L) during their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOUTH KOREA UNIFICATION MINISTRY HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Unification Ministry shows the South Korean working-level chief delegate Yun Sang (R) and North Korean delegation head Hyon Song-wol (L) exchange a document during their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOUTH KOREA UNIFICATION MINISTRY / HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Yun Sang (C), singer-composer and South Korea's chief delegate for inter-Korean working-level talks on a South Korean art troupe's proposed concert in Pyeongyang, speaks before leaving to the truce village of Panmunjom from Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 20, 2018, for talks with North Korean officials to arrange a South Korean art troupe performance in Pyongyang in early April. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

South Korean musicians, including K-pop singers, will perform together in a joint concert with their North Korean counterparts early April in Pyongyang, Seoul announced Saturday.

This initiative is part of the cultural exchanges program the two countries had agreed on last week to boost rapprochement ahead of a historic summit, scheduled to be held in April, between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.