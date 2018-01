A motorcade carrying South Korea delegates, including South Korean chief delegate Cho Myoung-Gyon, transits the Tongil bridge to enter the truce village of Panmunjom ahead of high level inter-Korean talks, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Gyeonggi province, South Korea, Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean soldier stands guard as a motorcade carrying South Korea delegates (not pictured) passes at the Tongil bridge to enter the truce village of Panmunjom ahead of high level inter-Korean talks, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in Gyeonggi province, South Korea, Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

An exterior view of the 'Pewace House' during a high level inter-Korean meeting at the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea, North Korea, Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG UI-CHEL / POOL

North Korean (top) and South Korean (bottom) military guard posts are seen near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), in Paju, Gyeonggi province, South Korea, Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea's chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (R) talks with South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) during their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA / POOL

North Korea's chief delegate Ri Son-gwon (L) and South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (R) arrive for their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, Jan. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA / POOL

North Korea said Tuesday it will send a delegation to the Olympic Winter Games to be held in February in the South Korean county of PyeongChang, a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Unification told EFE.

The announcement was made during high-level bilateral talks, the first in two years, held by the two Koreas in a village situated along the militarized border.