Northward bound Haitian and Central American migrants rest on Oct. 26, 2021, in the town of Huixtla in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

A woman traveling with the northward bound caravan of Haitian and Central American migrants received first aid on Oct. 26, 2021, in the town of Huixtla in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

After several days of hard trekking, the members of a large migrant caravan took a rest on Tuesday in the southern Mexican town of Huixtla after having walked about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Tapachula, a city in the southeastern state of Chiapas on the border with Guatemala.

The caravan of some 4,000 migrants, most of them Central Americans and Haitians, made a stop in Huixtla to rest, to rehydrate themselves and to let blisters and other minor wounds heal after four arduous days of travel.