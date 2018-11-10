A general view of the ruins of Western Town studio at Paramount Ranch that was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, near Malibu, California, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson

The wildfire that has been raging through northern California since Thursday, which has killed nine people so far, is considered to be the most destructive in the state's history, having destroyed more than 6,500 structures and engulfed nearly the entire city of Paradise, home to 26,000 people.

California emergency services officials confirmed during a press conference on Saturday that the "Camp Fire" has destroyed 6,453 homes, 260 commercial structures and 40,500 hectares (100,000 acres), while firefighters have only managed to contain 20 percent of the blaze.