Pro EU protesters wave a joined EU and Union flag outside of the British Parliament in Westminster, central London, Britain, 26 February 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The minister of state for Northern Ireland on Thursday announced his resignation over a draft Brexit divorce deal.

Shailesh Vara, who posted his resignation letter to his official Twitter account, was the first minister to quit after the British government presented a draft agreement on Wednesday night on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.