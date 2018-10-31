A woman tries to save her household goods after the strong storm in Boccadasse, Genova, Italy, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Authorities in northern regions of Italy on Wednesday took stock of damage wreaked by two days of severe windstorms and flooding that led to the deaths of 12 people across the country.

The extreme weather system that brought chaos to northern and central areas of Italy has subsided and clear skies were forecast for Wednesday, allowing officials to assess the severe damage caused particularly in the northwestern region of Liguria and the northeastern region of Veneto, home of the iconic city of Venice.