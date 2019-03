A firefighter tries to extinguish the forest fire declared next to Labares town in Asturias, northern Spain, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA/Jose Luis Cereijido

Spain has been struck by more than 120 wildfires in the northern regions of Asturias and Cantabria, where warm temperatures and strong overnight winds have fanned flames, and investigators believed many might have been ignited deliberately, officials said Monday.

Firefighters worked all night to try and extinguish 97 fires in Asturias where temperatures have been unusually high, while emergency services were trying to extinguish some 21 outbreaks in Cantabria, regional emergency services said.