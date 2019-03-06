Firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire in a hill near of the village of Vargas, Cantabria, Spain, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PEDRO PUENTE HOYOS

Spain continued to battle unseasonal wildfires in its northern regions of Asturias and Cantabria on Wednesday although authorities hoped forecasts of easing winds and the coming of rain will help put an end to days-long battle to rein in a spate of blazes that investigators believed many might have been ignited deliberately.

A string of wildfires have struck the two mountainous and verdant zones since the end of last week – at least 350 outbreaks have been recorded in Asturias alone but emergency services said that by Wednesday a total of 10 blazes, split evenly between the regions, remained active.